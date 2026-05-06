Totnes-based Copperhead Ales is raising a glass to a string of regional victories after taking home multiple top honours at the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) Indie Beer Awards South West.
At Maltings Fest in Newton Abbot on April 16, Black Flamingo, an imperial stout, and Copperhead, the brewery’s flagship best bitter, first secured gold in their respective categories before going on to take Gold and Silver in the Overall Champion of the Cask Beer Competition.
Two further Bronze awards were awarded to Smoove, an oatmeal stout, in the Cask Session Dark Beers group, and Crucial Pils in the Keg Session Lager category.
The wins mean Copperhead Ales will now progress to the national finals at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards in March 2027, due to take place at BeerX in Liverpool — a significant milestone for a growing independent brewery.
That success reflects a journey that began in 2018, when directors Jack Henderson and Jordan Farenden started brewing in a garage before expanding into a dedicated brew site and taproom on Burke Road in Totnes.
What began as small-scale experimentation has steadily developed into a recognised name along the South West’s craft beer circuit, appearing at festivals, marketplaces and a wholesaler.
“We brew what we’d want to drink,” said Mr Henderson. “But it’s also grounded in experience.”
Having previously worked at Rebellion Brewery, Henderson brought industry knowledge to the venture, while a cycling trip the pair took from Montreal to New York — visiting breweries along the way — helped inspire the idea to start their own.
Unlike many modern craft producers, the Totnes brewers say they deliberately lean towards traditional, premium styles.
“We focus on quality over trends,” Mr Henderson explained. “Our process is slightly different — we have a unique heating process, which helps develop a more consistent and refined flavour.”
This emphasis on quality extends into their brewing methods, which form part of what sets Copperhead apart.
During the initial heating process, known as mashing, Copperhead Ales uses a paella ring instead of standard equipment, which activates the enzymes in the malt and better controls the flavour and body of a brew.
Alongside their brewing techniques, a number of defining features contribute to the brewery’s identity.
All Copperhead beers are vegan, notable in an industry where some brewers still use animal-derived fining agents such as isinglass during clarification.
Sustainability is also a priority, with a bottle return scheme in place and ingredients sourced from local farms wherever possible.
Branding and storytelling further distinguish the brewery.
Label artwork is created by Mr Henderson’s wife, Paulina, while the name Copperhead is taken from the album Copperhead Road, a long-time favourite of the founders.
Individual beers reflect their cultural influences, from Pale Rider — a nod to Clint Eastwood — to Deliverance and Crucial Pils, referencing David Bowie.
Beyond the industry awards, on Untappd, an app widely used by ale enthusiasts, their best bitter has earned a Silver award ranking among England’s top-rated beers.
Looking ahead, the founders say expansion is already on the horizon. “Demand is growing, so we’re exploring ways to extend the taproom and invest in new equipment,” said Mr Henderson.
For a brewery that began in a garage, the latest accolades mark not just recognition, but momentum — firmly placing Totnes on the map of Britain’s independent beer scene.
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