The Dart Valley Cycle Trail (DVCT) has been granted Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) status, marking a shift from a local interest project to a formal, regulated charity.
This move is expected to help the charity unlock major funding and accelerate the construction of a safe, unbroken, and community-backed route connecting Totnes to Dartmoor.
With official charity status secured, the DVCT team is now focused on its primary objective: completing Phase 1 of the trail through the Dartington Estate by the end of 2026.
This initial section will create a free-of-charge, access-for-all corridor connecting Totnes to Staverton, providing a vital "safe haven" for cyclists, families, and walkers who currently navigate narrow, traffic-heavy Devon lanes.
Project Director John Forte said: “Achieving CIO status is a big milestone for us. After waiting months for the go ahead, it feels like at last we are moving forward."
“Up until now our dedicated team of volunteers, some with industry experience, have been working hard on many different fronts and now we can really forge ahead.”
The proposed trail is designed to serve a diverse range of users, including commuters looking for car-free routes, families seeking a safe journey to school, and those using mobility bikes or handcycles. Backed by Sustrans and supported by key local stakeholders like Riverford and the Dartington Estate, the project aims to reduce car dependency while protecting the natural beauty of the Dart Valley.
Following this successful registration, the DVCT is launching a recruitment drive for critical volunteer roles, including a Fundraising Manager, Treasurer, and Legal Adviser. The charity is also inviting local businesses to join as "Founding Business Partners" to help meet the first-year expenditure through sponsorship and match-funding.
Residents and businesses are being encouraged to join the support base by signing up for the newsletter to receive monthly progress updates and information on the upcoming crowdfunding campaign.
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