A wave of new leadership is taking shape at Theatre Royal Plymouth, as the organisation announces several changes to its Board of Trustees, including the appointment of a South Hams headteacher.
Rachel Hutchinson, Principal of Ivybridge Community College, has joined the board, bringing a strong connection to the South Hams and a track record of widening access to arts education.
As a senior leader within Westcountry Schools Trust, she has worked to build partnerships that support young people locally, alongside a long-standing interest in dance and sport.
Theatre Royal Plymouth has previously worked with local schools and youth groups, and Hutchinson’s role is expected to support closer collaboration with communities across the South West.
“I’m delighted to be joining Theatre Royal Plymouth as a Trustee,” said Hutchinson. “In my work as an educationalist and arts advocate, I’ve seen the power of culture to bring people together, and I look forward to supporting the theatre’s role in enriching lives and strengthening community connections.”
Her appointment comes as several longstanding members step back or take on new roles. Dame Darcey Bussell has completed her three-year term as Chair and will now become a Patron of the theatre.
In a statement, Theatre Royal Plymouth said: “Dame Darcey plays a pivotal role in guiding the organisation, bringing her extensive experience in the arts and strong advocacy for cultural engagement.”
She is expected to continue supporting the organisation’s work across the region and nationally.
Bronwen Lacey has also retired as Vice Chair after nearly 14 years on the board.
In the interim, Devon-born James Pidgeon, Executive Director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, will step in as Chair while a permanent replacement is sought. He has been a Trustee since 2017.
Hannah Sloggett, Co-Director of Nudge Community Builders in Plymouth, has been appointed as Vice Chair, having served on the board since 2022.
Two further Trustees have also joined. Dr James Woodhams, currently Head of Training at Kindling Ventures, brings experience from both theatre and higher education, with a focus on developing creative work with real-world impact.
Jon Sparkes, a Chartered Accountant and Tax Director at Westcotts Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers, joins with experience in financial governance and charity support, including work with theatres and cultural organisations.
The theatre said the new appointments reflect a mix of local knowledge and sector expertise as it looks to its next phase of development.
As the largest producing theatre in the South West, maintaining an annual audience of 300,000, Theatre Royal Plymouth said it is “deeply invested” in nurturing theatre artists.
Board appointments at major regional theatres play a key role in shaping long-term strategy, influencing everything from the theatre's artistic programming and community education projects to financial sustainability and outreach initiatives.
Trustees are responsible for overseeing governance and ensuring organisations remain responsive to the communities they serve.
With these appointments, Theatre Royal Plymouth enters a new chapter, inviting fresh ideas and renewed energy to benefit audiences and artists across the South West.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.