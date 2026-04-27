A former prison officer who entered into an inappropriate relationship with a convicted sex offender has been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court.
Livvy Edney, 44, of Grenville Ave, Torquay, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and was handed a six-month custodial sentence.
The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) in partnership with the HMPPS Counter Corruption Team investigated concerns that, while employed at HMP Channings Wood in Devon, Edney had an inappropriate personal relationship with a prisoner.
SWROCU officers evidenced that Edney made contact with the inmate outside of her working hours and attempted to hide this contact through the use of aliases and by using multiple pay-as-you-go mobile phones.
Even when the inmate was transferred to The Verne in Dorset Edney continued contact with him through his personal contacts outside of the prison.
Following Edney’s arrest in March 2023 items were recovered from her address that showed she knowingly and deliberately disguised herself in order to maintain the relationship by using false identities and carefully coordinating the times when she would make contact with the prisoner.
Detective Sergeant Will Martel of the SWROCU, said: “Edney went to significant lengths to conceal the relationship, knowing that it was a serious breach of her position.
“Corruption will not be tolerated within our prisons. Working closely with HMPPS, staff across the prison estate and wider policing partners, we will continue to root out misconduct of this nature.”
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