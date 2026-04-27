The Duchess of Edinburgh will be attending the opening day of the Devon County Show next month.
Her Royal Highness’s visit on May 21 will be a particularly meaningful moment for the County’s farming community.
The 2026 Show will serve as the first major opportunity of the year for farmers, producers, rural businesses, and volunteers to come together, reconnect, and celebrate the resilience and spirit that define Devon’s countryside.
The Duchess’s attendance highlights the importance of the event as a gathering place for rural communities and a showcase of the innovation, skill, and dedication that underpin Devon’s agricultural landscape. His Majesty The King is Patron of the Devon County Show, continuing a long tradition of Royal support for the County’s agricultural heritage.
During her visit, Her Royal Highness will tour the showground, meeting exhibitors, young farmers, volunteers, and representatives from across the agricultural and rural sectors.
John Lee OBE DL, President of the Devon County Show 2026, said: “We are deeply honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to the Devon County Show. After such a tough winter for so many in our farming community, her visit will mean so much.
“The Show has always been a place where people come together, to support one another, to share knowledge, and to celebrate the very best of Devon’s rural life. Her presence will add a tremendous sense of pride and occasion to this year’s event.”
DCC Chief Executive and Show Manager Lisa Moore added: “The Duchess’s attendance is a wonderful recognition of the dedication and resilience shown by our rural communities. We are thrilled to welcome her and to showcase the people, projects, and innovations that make the Devon County Show such a special part of the County’s identity.”
The Devon County Show remains one of the South West’s most cherished annual events, attracting tens of thousands of visitors for three days of farming, food, countryside, and community. To find out more visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk
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