POLICE caught more than a dozen drivers using their mobile phones by videoing them in the act from the lofty viewpoint of a special unmarked HGV tractor.
As part of a Operation Tramline, Devon & Cornwall Police caught 14 drivers using their mobile phones hand-held while driving by using the tractor unit provided by National Highways.
Each driver was reported for a traffic offence, and face six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine.
More than 20 other offences were also recorded, including not being in control of the vehicle, speeding, not driving with due care and having no insurance.
The HGV tractor unit was not used for pursuit – officers onboard shared their observations with roads policing colleagues who intercepted the identified vehicles.
Chief Inspector Si Jenkinson, Operational Lead for Roads Policing at Devon & Cornwall Police, said: ‘Our thanks go to National Highways for once again lending us the specialised HGV tractor unit.
‘Its elevated cab position means that officers can detect traffic offences which may have been more difficult to spot in a regular police vehicle.
‘This was a short operation, but the number of dangerous offences that officers detected highlights the importance of this kind of proactive road safety work.
‘We will continue with this activity and with working with our partners to provide education to motorists to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads’.
Jack Mason, National Highways’ Road Safety Manager for the South West said: ‘We all need to play our part in keeping our roads as safe as they can be so we want to encourage motorists to reflect on their driving and prioritise safety on our roads.
Alison Hernandez, Police & Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is Chairman of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
Commissioner Hernandez said: ‘Vision Zero South West is committed to reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on Devon and Cornwall’s roads, and operations like these play a vital part in that mission.
‘The minority of drivers who insist on putting themselves and others at risk is unacceptable, and we will continue to work with all partners on enforcement and education year-round to reduce the toll of death and injury on our roads.
‘Drivers should be under no illusions about how dangerous these driving behaviours are.
‘Using a mobile phone behind the wheel significantly increases your chances of being involved in a collision, with the distraction impairing both your judgment and reaction times.
‘And even if you don’t cause a collision, being caught on your phone will result in a hefty fine and six penalty points – which is enough for a new driver’s licence to be revoked, meaning you will have to re-take your test.
‘It is just not worth it’.
This Op Tramline deployment took place on three days between March 31 and April 9 on the: M5 Exeter to J27, A30 Exeter to Hayle and A38 Bodmin to Plymouth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.