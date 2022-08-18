Subscribe newsletter
Students and staff at Plympton Academy, part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, are rejoicing after receiving their A-Level and Level 3 BTEC grades.
This year, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, students have excelled, and the Academy is celebrating a year of strong results for its young people. Many students are now preparing to head on to university, apprenticeships or a job of their choice.
The Academy saw particular successes in subjects including photography where the majority of students secured an A* grade. Other subjects included Chemistry, Business Studies and Geography.
While all students have done well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:
Twins Jack and Daniel Hillon who performed admirably, earning a combined total of 5 A grades and 2 Distinctions.
Katie Rounce, who received an A in Biology, Psychology and her Extended Project, as well as a Distinction in Performing Arts. Katie has been accepted to study Applied Psychology at the University of Exeter.
Sebastian Poole, who received an A in Geography, a B in Physics, and a Distinction in Engineering, has been accepted to the University of Plymouth to study Ocean Exploration and Surveying.
Nantisha Grant received an A* in Photography, a Distinction * in Health and Social Care, and a C in Fine Art, and has been accepted to the University of Plymouth to study Criminology.
Lisa Boorman, Principal at Plympton Academy, said:
“We are so proud of our Sixth Form students who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to secure excellent results. At Plympton Academy, we focus on helping students to discover their future. Students leaving us will be going on to ambitious destinations in areas such as Psychology, Teaching, Science and more. We thank the wider community of parents, carers and staff for encouraging and supporting our students in achieving these excellent results.”
Stuart Gardner, CEO of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, added:
“I am delighted for our students at Plympton Academy. They have worked exceptionally hard, and it is great to see them excited about their future. Well done to all!”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |