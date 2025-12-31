On Sunday evening just before 7pm, Brixham Coastguard Rescue Team received reports of a dog stuck on rocks in Brixham Harbour.
On arrival, the team located an Alsatian swimming near the marina pontoon.
The dog made its way towards the walkway and settled on rocks just below the team.
Although alert, it was visibly cold and shivering.
To ensure the safest recovery, Torbay Inshore Lifeboat was asked to help.
The lifeboat was soon on scene and successfully secured the dog, bringing it safely ashore.
They were later told that a missing dog matching the description had been reported on Facebook.
Contact was made with the owner, and Rocky was soon reunited and on his way home.
