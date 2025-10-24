Landworks in Dartington is a charity with the slogan ‘Reducing Reoffending. Transforming Lives.’ and with re-offending rates of below six per cent it really does as it says on the tin.
They were recently visited by HRH Princess Anne The Princess Royal who showed a keen interest and took the time to speak to everyone.
Landworks was founded by Project Director Chris Parsons after employing some ex-offenders at his construction business and seeing how they managed to turn lives around wanted to take things a step further.
Many of those taking part come from HMP Channings Wood and Landwork steps in and offers them a placement on the day they are released from prison.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.