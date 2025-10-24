Landworks in Dartington is a charity with the slogan ‘Reducing Reoffending. Transforming Lives.’ and with re-offending rates of below six per cent it really does as it says on the tin.

They were recently visited by HRH Princess Anne The Princess Royal who showed a keen interest and took the time to speak to everyone.

Landworks was founded by Project Director Chris Parsons after employing some ex-offenders at his construction business and seeing how they managed to turn lives around wanted to take things a step further.

Many of those taking part come from HMP Channings Wood and Landwork steps in and offers them a placement on the day they are released from prison.

For more information visit: https://www.landworks.org.uk/

Lunchtime at Landworks
Feeding the chickens
Growing at Landworks
The potters wheel
The portacabin
