As Graham Smith, Chairman of local independent charity Kingsbridge Age Concern, explained: “It may seem somewhat early to be talking about winter in September but we have already had numerous phone calls from local people concerned about how they are going to manage this winter. With the withdrawal of the Winter Fuel Allowance impacting so many pensioners, plus the energy price cap increase and the significant rise in both electricity and gas prices which will affect everyone, we know there are very many of our older population dreading the coming colder months.”