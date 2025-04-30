University Hospitals Plymouth (UHP) has re-signed their commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.
This is a promise that the Trust acknowledges and understands that those who have served in the armed forces, including their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society that they serve.
The Trust is committed to supporting one of the largest populations of Armed Forces communities in the UK. These commitments include playing a major role in safeguarding and promoting holistic health, including mental, physical, social and financial.
UHP also has a long-standing partnership with the Defence Medical Services Unit, Joint Hospital Group South West, and work closely to help support them and UHP patients who use their service.
Staff and armed forces members sat around the armed forces agreement paper.
Speaking about the ongoing efforts, Darryl Newman, UHP’s Armed Forces Champion said: “Our work with the Armed Forces Community begins with the identification of those who need our services.
“We are continuously working on a project to ensure that we can recognise and understand the specific healthcare requirements of these patients.
“By understanding their needs, we can better address both their physical health and mental wellbeing, areas that are often impacted by military service”.
UHP is also working closely with other organisations across the city, including Plymouth City Council and Armed Forces related charities to further our reach for potential patients and staff members within the community.
There are also several reservists working across the organisation that the Trust supports with the local Army Reserve Medical Unit, which ensures that these staff have additional leave to help meet their reserve commitments.
Speaking further about the work the Trust is doing for Armed Forces members, Darryl said: “We are working hard to improve what we offer as a Trust.
“This includes launching an armed forces staff network, jointly creating a citywide healthcare alliance with other healthcare services, repledging our support for Fighting With Pride to support the LGBTQIA+ community, offering support to local veteran hubs, and closely working with the Defence Medical Welfare Services.
“We are also working alongside our Patient Advice and Liaison Services team to identify complaints that relate to the armed forces community so we can learn and review practices to best support them”.
UHP’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces Community is also reflected in ongoing achievements.
The Trust is currently in its third year of holding the ERS Gold Award, a recognition of our work with the Armed Forces.
A revalidation of our Veterans Aware status is also due this year, which is a testament to the work that has been done and the ongoing dedication to improving healthcare for the military community.
Reflecting on these commitments, Darryl said: “Through collaboration, innovation, and compassion, we strive to ensure that people who have served our country receive the support they deserve, both in healthcare and beyond.
“As we continue our efforts, we are proud to play our part in supporting these communities.”