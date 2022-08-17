A word from your Council Leader: Help with the cost of living

Finding money to balance paying bills, when you may need to buy school uniforms, or pay for petrol and shopping is difficult. That is why we have information on how to meet housing rent payments, as well as the benefits and discounts available to help you keep the cost of running your home as low as possible. You might have considered downsizing to a smaller home to save heating bills now that your family have grown and you no longer need the extra space. Perhaps you would like to get a grant to make your home more efficient and cost-effective. We can step in and help to support you with these if you meet the criteria for the funding available. As with all things, there is not a bottomless supply of money available to help unfortunately. We wish there was!