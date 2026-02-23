A South Hams charity says it is responding to a growing number of local challenges affecting communities, housing and the coastline.
South Hams Society, founded in the 1960s when the area first received national landscape protection, was established to help safeguard the South Hams as a working rural environment.
More than 60 years on, volunteers continue to champion responsible planning, environmental stewardship and community engagement.
In recent months, the society has supported efforts to prevent the closure and sale of Woodcot - a retirement home in Salcombe.
Working alongside Age UK, Salcombe Town Council and local campaigners, it has argued the site should remain in charitable use to retain accommodation for older residents, protect jobs and preserve its grounds for community benefit.
The group is also engaging with concerns along Start Bay, particularly in villages affected by uncertainty surrounding the future of the Slapton Line.
It says it is using its position as an independent charity to receive and hold donations that can be directed to community-led responses and recovery efforts.
Donations to support specific campaigns can be made to the South Hams Society (Sort Code: 53-61-37, Account Number: 08607397), with contributors asked to mark payments depending on which effort they wish to back, e.g. ‘Slapton’ or ‘Woodcot’.
As well as campaigning, the society has also hosted public discussions about proposed local government restructuring that could soon see the South Hams administered by larger authorities.
South Hams Society say their aim is to ensure rural concerns are heard during any transition.
Further information about the charity’s work and upcoming meetings is available via its website and social media channels.
