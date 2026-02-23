Work is continuing to protect a stretch of the South Hams coastline which was badly affected by recent storms and high tides.
South Hams District Council has reopened the Torcross “tank” car park and toilets after further damage was caused last week and is taking action to protect parts of Beesands.
Following stormy weather on February 2, sections of the A379 between Torcross and Slapton and part of South Hams District Council’s Torcross car park were washed away.
Damage was also caused to properties and public toilets as well as other parts of the coastline.
SHDC has been working closely with partners such as Devon County Council and the Environment Agency to respond to the emergency which has caused extensive damage to the Slapton Line, Torcross, Beesands and surrounding area.
Since the start of the storms, officers from South Hams District council have been supporting residents and local businesses.
This includes:
- Helping residents with waste removal, clearing storm debris, street cleansing and tarmac lifted trip hazards over seafront areas, alleyways, lanes and footpaths.
- Deep cleaning and repairing the public toilets at Torcross Tank Car Park, which have now reopened.
- Assessing and monitoring damage in Beesands.
- This work will continue after the half term to avoid unnecessary disruption.
- Ongoing engagement with local communities.
- Liaising with partners to ensure that they are working together to achieve the best outcome for residents and local businesses in the area.
Unfortunately, on-going weather conditions and high tides have continued to hamper recovery efforts and the challenges continue.
The recently reopened Torcross Tank Car Park and public toilets had to be closed again during half term for further repairs. Officers from South Hams District Council quickly cleaned up the debris and they’ve now reopened.
Cllr Dan Thomas, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: “Our main priority is to support our communities as quickly and efficiently as we can.
“This includes repairing, cleaning up and reopening as much as we can, such as the public toilets,
“Torcross carpark and access to the South West coastal path so people continue to visit this area and support local businesses, many of which remain open.
“There is still lots to do and we have a long journey ahead.
“It’s a complicated situation with lots of different organisations responsible for different parts of the recovery - from roads to flood defences and public facilities.
“As a council we are committed to working with all our partners and the local community to do all we can bring the funding and support that is needed into this beautiful part of the South Hams so it can flourish in years to come.”
Work is underway to continue the recovery.
The Slapton Line Partnership met on Friday, February 20, to enable agencies to come together, discuss progress and identify next steps.
Multi-agency meetings are also being arranged with affected businesses and local communities.
Next week South Hams District Council will continue to assess damage at Beesands to help inform a plan of action.
It’s also progressing further works and has ordered more rock to repair defences.
