Council tax payers in the South Hams pay more than people in the richest part of the UK, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London.
Owners of a typical band D property there pay £1,019 for the year 2025/6 compared with around £2,504.41 in Kingsbridge, £2,472.41 Salcombe, £2,614.53 in Totnes, £2,628.89 in Dartmouth and £2,583.54 in Ivybridge.
The current system is based on valuations of properties from 1991 but over the past 35 years property values have risen far faster in London and the South East than in other parts of the country which are greatly penalised by the current arrangement.
South Hams District Council have approved an increase of 2.99 per cent increase for the year 2026/27 but could have increased it by five percent without it having it go to a referendum.
A spokesperson from South Hams District Council said: “Rising costs and significant inflationary pressures, increased demand for services and reduced real-terms Government funding continue to place strain on local budgets.
“The council has also needed to set money aside to replace lost grant funding for economic development and make provisions for investment in coastal defence, while also suffering a reduction in Government funding of around £0.7m (10.1per cent) for next year, 2026-27.
“This is despite the Government stating that across the country there has been a 9.6 per cent real terms increase in core spending power over the three year financial settlement to 2028-29.
“The council has challenged the Government’s claim that its new funding model delivers greater fairness. Instead, it argues that the changes will disadvantage rural areas such as the South Hams, while urban authorities are set to receive significantly higher levels of support.
“The council says this approach is “far from fair” for the people and businesses who rely on services in rural communities.”
