The Devon Air Ambulance charity shop in Kingsbridge is set to reopen this Saturday, February 21 at 10am.
Officially opening the new look store will be Life President, Ann Ralli, who founded Devon Air Ambulance in 1992, following the death of her son Ceri.
Kingsbridge shop's reopening comes following extensive work to the premises.
The shop closed on January 18 for the work to start and in that time has had a full refurbishment, using repurposed fixtures donated from other shops as well as the installation of new LED lighting and more eco-friendly heaters.
It's hoped these new electrical features will help save the charity money and improve their carbon footprint.
It's the first time the shop has undergone renovations since it opened around 15 years ago.
It will also boast 50 per cent extra new stock on the revamped shop floor.
The shop had been due to open on Valentines Day but had to be put back after severe flooding hit the local area and the shop interior itself.
The new look shop will offer shoppers a range of as new clothes and accessories, toys, books and bric-a-brac all while helping to raise vital funds to ensure Devon Air Ambulance's doctors, paramedics and pilots can continue to provide lifesaving care, by air and by road, to patients when they need it most.
The charities history goes back to 1986 when Ann Thomas’ son Ceri was tragically killed in an accident in which he was knocked from his bike.
When she asked what could have saved her son, she was told that the quicker a patient receives treatment the better their chance of survival.
This stayed with Ann and she launched the ‘Ceri Thomas Appeal’ to raise funds to get an Air Ambulance in Devon.
On August 27 1992 Devon’s Air Ambulance flew its first mission.
