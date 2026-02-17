Young people in Kingsbridge are being invited to step into the spotlight as organisers begin the search for this year’s Fair Week royalty.
The annual tradition will see judges select a Fair Queen (aged 12 and over) and Princesses (aged 8–11) at a choosing event on Saturday, February 28 at Quay House, with registration at 2pm ahead of judging.
The role is centred on community spirit, confidence and representing the town throughout the busy summer calendar.
Ellie-Mae, who served as Fair Week Queen in 2025 after previously being a princess, said the experience gave her opportunities she would not otherwise have had.
“I loved being Queen because you get to go to lots of different places and meet loads of new people,” she explained. “It’s really fun, but it’s also an honour to represent your town.”
Candidates meet with judges and are asked to talk about themselves, their interests and their involvement in school or clubs.
Organisers are looking for young people who can communicate confidently and act as ambassadors for Kingsbridge during Fair Week events and beyond.
“They want people who can talk to others and promote the town,” Ellie-Mae explained. “It’s about being sociable and confident because it’s very public-facing.”
Royalty lead parades, attend local celebrations, and often take part in traditional activities such as dancing and community visits.
The role can be a busy one, but families say it is rewarding to see participants grow in confidence.
Ellie-Mae’s mother described watching her daughter “flourish and come into herself” during her year, adding that representing the town was “a proud moment”.
Prospective entrants are encouraged to prepare by thinking about why they want the role and practising speaking in front of others — but above all, Ellie-Mae’s advice is simple: “Enjoy every minute.”
Organisers hope more young people will come forward this year to continue a tradition that remains at the heart of the town’s summer celebrations.
