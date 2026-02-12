A Temporary Traffic Order in Kingsbridge, due to expire on Friday, February 6, has been extended until April.
Emergency culvert investigation works at the bottom of Fore Street began on January 19 when a two-metre-deep hole was discovered beneath the road.
Devon County Council has been working with partners to address flooding in the area; however, the discovery and continued wet weather have slowed efforts to reopen the road.
A spokesperson for Devon County Council’s Highways and Traffic Management team said the closure will remain in place until Monday, April 20.
Trade has been affected by the prolonged works, with several businesses calling for council support.
Additional signage has also been requested to make clear that the high street remains open.
