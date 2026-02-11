Kingsbridge taxi drivers say they have faced abuse, illegal parking on their rank and now deliberate damage after carpet tacks were left in their bays, puncturing tyres.
The tacks appeared sometime over the weekend of February 7 and 8.
Stephen Russell, of Steve’s Taxi, said several drivers were affected. “24/7 Taxis have had two punctures, Mark at MPH Taxi has had one and Simon at Towlers Taxi has also had one,” he said.
“This isn’t the first incident making drivers lives more difficult as motorists parking on the rank is an ongoing issue.
Rule 243 of The Highway Code states people must not stop or park at or near a taxi rank and parking can result in a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).
Not even the emergency services are allowed to park there unless in an emergency.
Stephen added: “On a daily basis people park in the rank and when I confront them I get reported to South Hams District Council.
“I have to account for my actions when they admit they are parking illegally.
“I have been doing this job for 28 years and most of my customers are elderly or disabled.
“I take them to Post Office, the shops and where they need to go.”
Mark Hayman, of MPH Taxi, described the incident as “malicious”.
“They targeted just our five taxi bays. We looked around and there were none in the bus bays,” he said. “Children or dogs could have been hurt, and we’ve lost money taking vehicles off the road to repair tyres.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have been notified following a report of criminal damage to a taxi parked at Kingsbridge Bus Station.
It was reported on February 9 that metal tacks believed to be deliberately placed had damaged one of the taxi's tyres.
Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anybody with relevant information or footage is asked to contact the police on 101 or via their website quoting 50260033869.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.