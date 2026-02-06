Coastguard rescue teams from Dartmouth and Kingsbridge have actioned overnight operations at Torcross, as the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of successive winter storms.
The stretch of the A379, known as the Slapton Line, remains under observation following significant structural damage caused by Storm Ingrid and Storm Chandra.
The situation was further escalated when the road collapsed after strong winds and exceptionally high tides, which saw waves overtopping the sea wall and battering residential properties.
For many residents living on the seafront, the conditions have caused significant distress, with some households forced to evacuate.
As a primary route connecting Kingsbridge and Dartmouth, the continued instability of the road poses a major logistical challenge for the region.
The Dartmouth and Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Teams has been pivotal to the multi-agency response, providing safety cordons and technical monitoring of the area.
A spokesperson for Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The team arrived and under the direction of the police, closed the road and offered advice to those trying to drive along Slapton line over the high tide period.
“Our work is varied, but being in a coastal area, with miles of coast path, beaches and rivers brimming with marinas, it's vital we have a well-trained and prepared emergency service.
“We're volunteers, trained to a high level in a range of search and rescue techniques.”
The Dartmouth team confirmed that while new entries have recently joined, the departure of several long-serving members has necessitated a fresh recruitment drive.
“Recently, we've had a few long-serving members step down, but we are now ready to recruit further,” the spokesperson added.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is now inviting applications from local residents who can commit to the rigorous training required to support the frontline defence of South Devon’s coastline.
The Dartmouth Coastguard spokesperson added: “We are running an open evening on Tuesday, 10 February at 18:30 at our Stoke Fleming based station (Bidders Close) for those who are interested in learning about what we do.”
Applications will close on Thursday, February 19, with training taking place on June, 15 - 19, and July, 3 - 5. Attendance to all dates would be mandatory.
