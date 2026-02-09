A Kingsbridge shopkeeper is welcoming the new signage saying that Fore Street isn’t closed but can be accessed via Mill Street.
The street was closed off at the bottom three weeks ago and it isn’t yet known how long the work will take.
Hazel Donovan who is the owner of Donovan’s says it has been very quiet since the work began: “The town is normally quiet at this time of year but since the work has begun it has been very, very quiet.
“A lot of the other traders have mentioned how quiet the town is.
“I’m pleased Devon County Council are putting up the signs but it’s taken three weeks.”
Kingsbridge Mayor and owner of The Trading Post Julia Wingate: “We’ve had a concession from South Hams District Council on the parking so there is reduced rates parking on Fore Street car park which will hopefully encourage people into the High Street to enjoy all the independent shops.
“We’ve also got one or two new businesses opening imminently with a new restaurant that will hopefully be reopening for the easter holidays, there’s a pop-up shop selling fresh local produce and one or two other shops about to open later this spring so it’s looking very good.
“A lot of the problem has been adverse weather conditions and it hasn’t been shopping weather with flooded roads and flooding.”
The owner of the Harbour Bookshop Jane Fincham says: “Things are looking up.
“It’s always going to be a little quieter in the winter but considering the challenges we’re trading well.
“People will put up with the cold but if there is sustained rain they won’t turn out.
“it’s been raining all year and people just won’t take it.”
Ms Fincham says although the bad weather has kept the majority of visitors away, the local community has, overall been very supportive.
