Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team says it has had an ‘incredibly’ busy week, with the team being called out by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) four times in five days, as well as providing multiple voluntary safety patrols.
A significant amount of these incidents have been around Torcross and the impacts caused by constant swell and repeated storms.
Over the past week, Coastguard Officers in Charge and the Coastguard Area 10 Management Team have been liaising with our partners from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, Devon & Cornwall Police , National Highways, Devon County Council , South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and the Environment Agency.
On Tuesday, February 3 just after 6.30pm after a busy day of multiple voluntary patrols, the team arrived for their weekly training and were immediately sent to Torcross.
With big tides and building swell impacting an already battered Slapton Line, the whole team was deployed to provide an accident prevention presence.
They kept the area clear, prevented incidents from occurring, and provided safety advice to those who had come to see the devastation.
With swell increasing and further spring tides due, the decision was made to return in the morning.
On Wednesday, February 4 at 6.45am a select few Coastguard Rescue Officers were up early to assess conditions at high tide and review damage caused the previous evening.
The team also liaised with their external partners over the very high spring tide and building swell expected that evening.
The decision was made to send a small team back down on Wednesday evening to provide further safety cover and emergency response if required.
On Wednesday, February 4 at 6.30pm as the select group of CROs headed to Torcross, they were immediately asked by the Area Commander put on the blue lights.
On arrival, it was clear that huge waves, breaking over homes, had caused flooding to houses, car parks and the road.
Working with partner agencies from the DS Fire Service, Kingsbridge Police, the Environment Agency, Highways and Devon County Council, they extended road closures and limited access. This meant Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked to close the road at the Strete end of Slapton Line.
With residents still in their homes and at risk, the team battled rain, spray, wind and debris as waves broke over houses while they carried out welfare checks.
It was particularly clear how devastating Mother Nature can be, with homes and even the ground shaking as checks were completed.
As the tide dropped - though flooding and wave impact continued, they assisted residents returning to their homes, as well as supporting businesses such as Start Bay Inn.
On Saturday, February 7 at 1pm, the team was sent to investigate a possible bomb found near the Torcross end of Slapton Line.
They found the suspected device using the what3words words provided by the caller.
On this occasion it was a false alarm and turned out to be scrap metal.
