A Kingsbridge pub owner is fighting back against national news outlets after they wrongly reported that his pub had “suddenly shut its doors for good”.
Neil Griffiths, landlord of the Seven Stars pub, said the inaccurate reports caused distress to his staff, his family and the wider community.
Articles published by the Daily Express, The Mirror and the Daily Star - owned by Reach PLC - claimed the Seven Stars had shut its doors permanently.
The Mirror headline said Seven Stars in Kingsbridge shut for good.
In reality, the pub remains open and trading as normal, and has recently signed a new five-year lease running until 2031.
Mr Griffiths said he first became aware of the reports when members of his staff contacted him.
“Two of my staff messaged me around lunchtime on Tuesday (January 27) and said, ‘Have you read the newspaper?’” he said. “They actually thought I’d closed the doors without even telling them, which I said is never going to happen.”
The reports linked the pub to a voluntary liquidation process involving a limited company connected to its operation.
Mr Griffiths said this administrative step took place in October last year and did not affect the day-to-day running of the Seven Stars.
“Is it true we went into liquidation? Yes,” he said. “Is it true our doors are shut? No.”
He added that the business continues to perform strongly, with steady year-on-year growth.
“We’re busy throughout the week,” he said. “Even in January, which is always quieter, we still retain most of our trade.”
The national coverage suggested rising energy costs, staffing pressures and declining customer numbers had contributed to the pub’s alleged closure.
Mr Griffiths said those claims were inaccurate and had not been put to him, or his representatives, before publication.
“I don’t know where they got that information from because nobody spoke to me,” he said. “Energy costs are covered by Punch Taverns, who own the building, and our staffing has been stable for years. In terms of trade, we’re actually growing.”
Mr Griffiths said the national coverage had a real impact locally, particularly given recent closures of other hospitality businesses in the area. “Everyone and his mother wanted to know what was going on,” he said.
He said the effect on his family was particularly upsetting. “My kids are coming home and going, ‘Daddy, have you lost the pub?’” he said.
Regular customers and visitors from outside the area were also affected. “Second homeowners have messaged me,” he said. “Even holidaymakers who come down each year have messaged me.”
Mr Griffiths said he was “disappointed” that no one from the national publications contacted him before publishing the stories.
The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) requires publishers to take care not to print inaccurate or misleading information and to offer a right of reply where appropriate.
Mr Griffiths believes the Reach-owned publications are in breach of these requirements and is pursuing action against them.
Despite the experience, he said the response from the local community had been overwhelmingly supportive. “People have been brilliant,” he said. “We’re very much part of this town, and that means a lot.”
He added: “The important thing for people to know is simple — the Seven Stars is open, it’s busy, and we’re here to stay.”
Reach PLC solicitors have said they are investigating the claims of inaccuracy within these articles.
