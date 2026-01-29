Remarkably, even on the night before his death — with betrayal and awful suffering close at hand — Jesus does not retreat into silence or give a full explanation. Instead, after His last supper, he follows the normal custom, and sings a Passover hymn (see Matthew 26:30). Those ancient words include: “I shall not die, but I shall live” (Psalm 118:17). Sung the night before the cross, they sound almost impossible — yet they are prophetic.