This time of the year is referred to by Christians as Epiphany, meaning a time when churches reflect upon the Bible story of the three wise men who came seeking to find the new royal baby, Jesus. Surprisingly, they found him not in a palace, but in a humble Bethlehem stable." This was to be their epiphany, discovering God manifest in human form, they rejoiced.
Searching and finding something special, even trivial, is always pleasing, such as when I discover a long-lost letter, or find a forgotten fiver in my spare trousers, I have been known to sing out,” Eureka, I have found it". That expression was originally shouted by Archimedes as he leapt from his bath having discovered the revelation of specific gravity. I also imagine that even Isaac Newton did a little jig of joy when.a falling apple stunned him with the idea of gravity.
Such admirable discoveries were simply the work of very busy human brain-storming, unconsciously peeping into God’s Creation. “Brain-waves” may be worthy of Nobel prizes, but brain waves alone are not really epiphanies.
Epiphanies are essentially spiritual and personal discovery unveiling the meaning of life. Mysterious and unpredictable, they are heaven-sent moments of truth,
All religions reflect man’s longing for God, but the Bible is more insistent. “Seek Him while He may be found”, and “ call upon Him while He is near.”
Shakespeare’s Hamlet tells his friend, “There is a divinity that shapes our ends rough-hew them how we will.” Some modern versions have changed the word,”Divinity” to the more ominous word”fate” implying that our lives are controlled by some impersonal force, whereas an epiphany is a spiritual discloses, demonstrating that God knows us intimately , even counting the hairs on our head.
