Searching and finding something special, even trivial, is always pleasing, such as when I discover a long-lost letter, or find a forgotten fiver in my spare trousers, I have been known to sing out,” Eureka, I have found it". That expression was originally shouted by Archimedes as he leapt from his bath having discovered the revelation of specific gravity. I also imagine that even Isaac Newton did a little jig of joy when.a falling apple stunned him with the idea of gravity.