With those really strong winds blowing us about it’s easy to feel like a small boat being tossed around in a choppy sea. We can feel helpless and vulnerable, silently carrying the burden of our inadequacies.
But there are some timeless truths found in the Christian faith that offer a very different perspective. ‘You ARE seen, you ARE known and you ARE uniquely valuable’. Not because of what you do, but because of who you ARE. Created by an extraordinary and loving God.
The Bible speaks of a "peace that passes all understanding." This isn't a peace that comes from having a full bank account or a problem-free life. No, it speaks of a much larger story, of hope and love.
We can see glimpses of love in our own community. The friend who checks up on the neighbour next door. The volunteer at the local food bank, or the stranger who gives you that genuine smile. These acts are reflections of a grace and love that is available to everyone, regardless of where they are on the path of faith.
Feeling weary today? Daunted by the year ahead? Then take a moment to savour some small twinklings of joy: a nice cup of tea, the beauty of our landscape, or a conversation with a friend. Hope is not a distant wish; it’s a present reality.
We don’t need to have all the answers to take the next step. We are not walking alone. There is a strength far greater than our own, personified as Jesus, and He’s ready to meet you now, exactly where you are. You don’t have to BE anything other than you. All you need is an open heart and mind and a few quiet moments to sit and listen.
