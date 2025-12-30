Harberton Cricket Club have announced their arrangements for 2026.
Weekly from Monday January 19 there will be hardball nets for 10 to 13 year olds at 5.30pm and weekly from Sunday February 1 there are adult nets at 12.30pm both at Totnes Leisure Centre.
A perfect opportunity for those keen to try and get back into cricket.
For the spring and summer they have once again entered Junior teams in the Devon league.
For the coming year they will have hardball teams in both under 13 and under 12 and additionally will have an under 10 softball team.
In parallel they will also be running ECB all stars and Dynamos sessions for 5 to 10 year olds.
On top of this, the club are considering an informal friendly women's / girls softball cricket session one evening through the spring and summer.
They have a core group interested in starting up but we are looking to gauge further interest.
For adult cricket they have a full schedule of friendly cricket with matches most Wednesdays and Sundays throughout spring and summer with weekend tours to both West London and the Cotswolds.
Harberton Cricket Club is a welcoming village cricket club which only plays friendly matches against other local South Devon villages and touring teams.
Their ethos is to have as much fun as possible and include everyone in the game regardless of standard, whilst playing village cricket to a reasonable, competitive, standard.
They aim to be a club for the whole community and are always on the look out for new players and people who would like to be involved with the club in any way.
You can send a direct message for further information or WhatsApp on 07798 631876 or e-mail [email protected]
New members whether adults or children welcome.
