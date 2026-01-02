The real significance of Christmas of course is about a child born into poverty. Nobody in authority sought to find suitable accommodation for him. His only welcomers other than Mary and Joseph and a handful of shepherds were three men from a distant country who had previously been in the company of the local ruler Herod. He feigned interest in the new born – rumoured to be a king – and asked them to let him know the child’s whereabouts. His motive was evil and the three men wisely returned from Bethlehem to their homeland via a different route without informing Herod who thereupon ordered the massacre of hundreds of new born babies – just to be sure of eliminating all possible opposition.