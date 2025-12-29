Kingsbridge Rugby Football Club would like to join many other clubs in Devon in sending their sympathy to Crediton RFC and the family of Paul Harris, who passed away at the weekend.
Paul was also a past President and Committee Member of Devon RFU as well as being heavily involved in organising many of the County Competitions over a long period of time.
A spokesperson said: “Paul was one of life's good guys and someone that clubs could count on when they needed help or assistance.
“He will be sadly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him. “
Crediton Rugby Club announced the sad news of the death of their former respected player and President.
The club said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the passing of Paul Harris.
“Paul first pulled on a black and amber shirt in the 1969/70 season and went on to make 151 appearances for the club.
“He was always the first to say he wasn’t the most naturally gifted of players, but what he gave to Crediton RFC off the field was immeasurable.
“From Match Secretary to Chairman and ultimately President, Paul dedicated decades of service to the club he loved.
“His influence reached far beyond Blagdon.
“Paul was a respected and committed member of the Devon RFU Committee, serving in numerous roles before becoming President of the Union from 2022 to 2025 - a position he fulfilled with pride, humility, and an unwavering belief in the importance of grassroots rugby.
“Regardless of club colours, Paul championed the idea that every community club deserved a voice.
“Paul was black and amber through and through, a true CRFC legend, and one of the kindest and most genuine gentlemen you could ever hope to meet.
“His loss will be felt deeply across the rugby community in Devon and far beyond.
