A powerful new play exploring the human cost of the Post Office Horizon scandal is set to perform at Theatre Royal Plymouth next spring.
Glitch – The True Story of the Post Office Scandal will be staged The Drum from 26 to 28 March 2026, bringing together a creative team that includes artists who grew up in Loddiswell and Kingsbridge.
The play centres on the true experiences of sub-postmasters and mistresses wrongly accused of theft and fraud after accounting errors caused by the Post Office’s Horizon computer system. Thousands of people across the UK were affected, many losing livelihoods, reputations and, in some cases, their freedom.
Founded by Loddiswell-raised theatre-maker Toby Davies, RABBLE Theatre developed Glitch in consultation with legal professionals and victims of the scandal. Davies, now the company’s artistic director, said bringing the production to Plymouth during this national tour carries personal significance, marking a homecoming to the region where his career began.
Also returning to Devon is performer Sabina Netherclift, who has spent much of her life in Kingsbridge. Netherclift plays multiple roles in the production and has been part of RABBLE’s work for many years, alongside a career that spans stage, screen and teaching.
The lead role of Pam Stubbs, a sub-postmistress falsely accused of stealing tens of thousands of pounds, is played by Joanne Howarth, whose career includes work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare’s Globe and appearances on television dramas including Call the Midwife and It’s A Sin.
Written by Zannah Kearns, who has family ties to Plymouth, and directed by Gareth Taylor, the production was originally commissioned by the University of Reading and first staged in 2024. Its Devon run comes as public attention on the Post Office scandal continues to grow, following years of campaigning by affected families.
Rather than focusing on technology alone, Glitch examines how institutional failure impacts ordinary lives — a theme that resonates strongly in rural communities where local post offices have long been social lifelines.
