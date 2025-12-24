Devon’s residents are being encouraged to take a few moments over the festive period to take part in the ongoing Libraries Consultation, which will help shape the future direction of library services across the county.
The consultation, which runs into the New Year, invites people of all ages to share their views on how they use their local libraries, what services matter most to them, and how the library network can best support communities in the years ahead.
With many residents enjoying some downtime over the Christmas and New Year break, the Council hopes more people will find the opportunity to give feedback.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle‑Hunkin, Cabinet Member with responsibility for libraries, said:
“We know how much our communities value their local libraries—not just for borrowing books, but as warm, welcoming places where people can learn, connect, and feel supported.
“The festive break is often one of the few moments in the year when people finally have time to pause. We’re asking residents to use just a few of those minutes to take part in this important consultation.
“Your views will directly influence how we protect, strengthen, and modernise library services across Devon into the future. Whether you use your library weekly, occasionally, or not at all, we genuinely want to hear from you.”
She added that people’s views will play a vital role in shaping decision‑making in 2026 and beyond. All responses will be carefully reviewed, and conversations will continue with partners and stakeholders as long-term proposals are developed.
Residents can complete the consultation online and are encouraged to share it with family, friends, and local organisations who may also wish to contribute. Parents are asked to complete the simplified questionnaire for children under the age of 13.
She added: "We want to hear from as many people as possible so please get involved."
