Coleton Fishacre was one of the stars of a BBC2 Christmas special.
It came from the creators of Hidden Treasures of the National Trust and received two airings.
It had glitz, it had glamour and even a Charleston dance class Strictly style.
The teams at Coleton Fishacre, Cotehele - National Trust and NT Cragside raced against the clock and got all hands on decs to transform these three historic places into dazzling Christmas offers.
A Roaring Twenties Christmas continues at Coleton until January 4.
It includes mini dance lessons, teaching the steps of the famous Charleston or the chance to sing along to classics with live pianists in the elegant and theatrical Saloon.
