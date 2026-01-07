During the 19th century, alcohol was widely associated with poverty, death, and moral decline. In response, millions of people across diverse social groups signed the “pledge”, joining the Temperance movement — England’s largest social reform campaign. What began as a social cause rapidly became an architectural presence, as the movement established its own network of alcohol-free hotels, coffee taverns, halls — even hospitals — to provide respectable alternatives to public drinking. By 1853, more than 300 Temperance halls existed across the country.