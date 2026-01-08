Dartmouth Council are looking for people to stand as town councillors in their election on February 12.
If you’ve got experience in finance, an interest in planning, or simply want to help shape Dartmouth’s future, they would love to see you put your name forward.
You don’t need special qualifications, just enthusiasm and commitment.
Nomination papers must be hand-delivered to Follaton House, Totnes (Civic Entrance) between 9am and 4pm, no later than Friday January 16.
For an election pack, please call in to the office or visit:
