The Mayor of Totnes will host a charity dance night to support families and strengthen community at the end of January.
On the 31 January residents are invited to an evening of music, dance and community spirit at The Civil Hall, with all proceeds supporting two much-loved local charities: Stepping Stones Food Bank and Bridgetown Alive!
The fundraising event will feature the upbeat Bear’s Den Dance Band, leading two traditional dances packed with European folk influences, alongside the charismatic Sea Gals, performing their distinctive, modern take on sea shanties.
“People will get a fantastic evening out and at the same time they’ll be helping neighbours who really need support,” said the Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Tim Bennett. “These charities embody the best of our town.”
