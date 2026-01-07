Wembury Parish Council with the help volunteers has made sure the Grit Bins around the Parish have sufficient Rock Salt in them for this cold snap.
Supplies were distributed to key personal around the community over the past year.
There is still stock available if anyone wishes to help spread at key locations.
A new order has been put in place with DCC to replenish used amounts.
Locations listed on What3Words
Wembury Heybrook Bay and Down Thomas.
Bovisand Lane/Springfield Rd
Heybrook Drive
Heybrook Drive/Renny Road
Manor Bourne Drive
Wembury Road/Kighton Road
Church Road Mewstone Avenue
Other locations such as
Church road/Southland Park Road
Rose Hill/Mewstone Avenue
Church Road Top of single track road near to Blush will be added to What3Words soon.
There are some additional grit bins on Pump hill provided By Churchwood Holiday Park top and bottom entrance.
Please don't abuse the grit bins as they are a community asset provided by DCC.
