South Hams District Council is once again on the lookout for local heroes so we can celebrate their achievements in their annual South Hams Community Awards.
For the third year running, the awards will celebrate organisations and people who go above and beyond to help those living in the South Hams every day.
Do you know someone doing wonderful things for your community?
Is there an organisation who is making a real difference to local people?
You can now shine a spotlight on their hard work by nominating them for a South Hams Community Award.
The Chairman of the Council along with a panel of judges, are looking for nominations in the following categories:
Young Persons Award (for under 18s)
Community Champion Award (for over 18s)
Community Organisation Award
Climate and Biodiversity Champion Award
Cllr Bernard Taylor, chairman of South Hams District Council, said: “Too often, great work being done in our communities by residents goes unrecognised and uncelebrated.
“It has been wonderful over the last two years to celebrate some of our unsung heroes, and we are keen to do the same again. We know there are so many more people and organisations out there doing fantastic things – please let us know about them so we can recognise the contributions they make to the South Hams and ensuring it’s a wonderful place to live.
“I am a keen advocate for these awards, and will be personally presenting a £25 book voucher for the winner of the Young Persons Award, to try and encourage even more entries.”
Last year's winners included Valerie Stevens, who has dedicated a lifetime to helping the community of East Allington, supporting the local football club, school and church, and as the caretaker of the village hall.
Nominations for the South Hams Community Awards close at 11.59 p.m. on Saturday 31 January 31
