The last Kingswear Historians talk of 2025, covered a topic that can sometimes be difficult for modern audiences.
However, Jonathan Turner introduced the subject of slavery from a different perspective, putting forward historical evidence that recorded that Dartmouth traders were also taken from their ships and very occasionally from coastal settlements, and made to work for free for Barbary Corsairs, -
North African pirates who operated out of Morocco, Algiers, Tunis and other Mediterranean ports.
Dartmouth men were prized for their seafaring skills and often joined crews made up of several faiths.
Some converted to the Muslim faith and this allowed them to take on positions of authority on board thus moving out of enforced slavery.
While life was exceptionally cruel for many of the captives, those from privileged backgrounds were often ransomed and returned to their families.
An entry in the Dittisham Churchwarden’s accounts of 1633 records that “the sum of 20 shillings was collected for the release of three fishermen of this parish taken by the Turkes.”
During the period of the 16th Century-18th Century.
it is estimated that over two million people were enslaved.
British sailors were only a very small proportion of this number as Jonathan pointed out, the trade routes that the English followed, tended to be outside the Mediterranean.
The Kingswear audience were left with several new ideas to follow up on and Jonathan had to answer a high number of questions at the end of his stimulating talk.
He will be giving another talk on the subject next year.
The group also said goodbye to Carolyn Williams who has been the Treasurer for 10 years and who has now moved from Kingswear. Sue Pudduck thanked Carolyn for all her hard work.
“Carolyn took on the role rather reluctantly in order that the Historians could continue to function.
She didn’t expect to have to stay for such a long time but she has worked untiringly making sure that we could keep providing historical talks for the village.
We are very grateful to her.”
The next talk on Monday January 12 and 7.30pm Kingswear Village hall is on the excavators of Kents Cavern, the people responsible for uncovering one of the most important stories in human history.
