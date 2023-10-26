There are long delays on an eastbound stretch of the A38 due to a burst water main, according to reports.
The dual carriageway was flooded between the junctions with the A374 Plymouth and the A3121, on the turn off to Ivybridge, causing long queues of traffic, according to website Traffic Delays.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic, with all lanes closed.
The burst water main coincided with periods of heavy rain which are expected to continue throughout the coming days.