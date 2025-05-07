A Totnes man who stalked a woman for a month and was found carrying a knife has avoided a prison sentence.
Edward Lubbock, 38, pleaded guilty to stalking and possession of a bladed article following his arrest in Ivybridge on 29 December 2024. He was found with a metal bar and a black-handled knife at the time of his arrest.
Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard that Lubbock caused significant distress to his victim by sending unwanted messages and gifts, and by repeatedly turning up at an address.
He was sentenced on 6 May 2025 to a community order, which includes requirements to complete rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and attend mental health support before August 2026.
Lubbock was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the victim and given a restraining order.