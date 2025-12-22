South Hams has joined a new ‘club’ of councils across the country calling for more urgent action over climate change.
The Totnes-based council declared a climate change and biodiversity emergency as long ago as 2019, and has now opted to join fellow members of the UK100 network of local authorities in calling for more action.
The UK100 is a cross-party group of local government leaders working together to speed up the transition to net zero while lobbying for clean air and advocating for policy changes.
Other members include Exeter and Plymouth city councils and Cornwall Council.
Cllr John McKay (Lib Dem, West Dart) put forward a motion calling on UK100 members to press the government to heed recent calls for more action on climate change.
He quoted climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying: “I want you to act as if the house is on fire – because it is.”
He went on: “It all sounds like some exaggerated disaster movie, but it’s real, and it’s happening to us today. This is a plea to listen to what the science is telling us. Time is rapidly running out.
“This motion may be a tiny squeak in the cacophony of politics, but that squeak can be amplified by our membership of the UK100.”
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson (Green, Dartington and Staverton) added: “We know now that extreme weather is here. It is unpredictable and chaotic. People’s homes are being flooded.”
Council leader Dan Thomas (Lib Dem, Newton and Yealmpton) said membership of the UK100 put South Hams in a ‘new club’ of councils supporting action on climate change.
Councillors voted by 20 to zero – with four abstentions – to back the motion.
