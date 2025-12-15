A sold-out Barrel House is nothing unusual in Totnes, but on Wednesday 10 December — the third time Beans on Toast has played the venue on that date, now described by the artist as “a tradition” — the packed room carried a particular kind of anticipation.
As Beans on Toast stepped on stage, the hum of conversation dropped away almost instantly. With no visual spectacle or elaborate staging — just a guitar, a voice and a densely packed crowd — what followed was not simply a gig, but a collective experience.
Part spoken word performance, part folk set and part comedy show, Beans on Toast commands attention in a way that feels increasingly rare. It was slightly surreal to realise this was a crowd so captivated that hardly anyone danced. Instead, the audience leaned in, shoulder to shoulder, hanging on every word sung or spoken.
An acute observationist, Beans on Toast has an enviable ability to turn everyday experiences into songs that feel instantly familiar. His lyrics are simple enough to sing along to, yet rarely simplistic in meaning. Whether anecdotal, personal or overtly political, his songs seemed to land not on individuals, but on the room as a whole — laughter rippling at shared truths, silence settling during moments of reflection.
That ability to foster connection is central to his success. The boundary between performer and audience dissolved quickly, replaced by warmth, recognition and a sense of shared ownership over the songs. Even unfamiliar tracks felt communal, designed to be joined rather than merely listened to.
The set spanned material from across his 18 studio albums, including songs from his latest release, Kill Them With Kindness. Standout single Glastonbury Oak — a gently told story of loss, rediscovery and continuity — neatly encapsulated his talent for finding meaning in the everyday.
In an era of increasingly polished, high-production live music, Beans on Toast offers something refreshingly human. No spectacle, no pretence — just stories, songs and a roomful of people willing to listen.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.