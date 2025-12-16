The Board of Trustees of Dartington Hall Trust (DHT) has announced that Lord David Triesman, Chair, has decided to resign from the role to focus on personal commitments. He will, however, continue to serve as a Trustee.
David Buchler, Trustee and Vice Chair since November 2025, will assume the role of Chair.
DHT and the Dartington Estate say they “owe a huge debt of gratitude” to David Triesman as the architect of its turnaround strategy, laying a foundation for financial sustainability that will benefit this organisation for years to come. Perhaps most importantly, he has fostered a culture of integrity, robust debate, and collective purpose within the Board.
Appointed in spring 2023, David Triesman sought urgent external advice from David Buchler, a renowned turnaround expert, on discovering the full extent of Dartington’s alarmingly fragile financial position.
Early remedial action and unwavering commitment have seen his tenure defined by pivotal achievements: guided by his steady hand at the helm, the Board and Executive Management navigated significant challenges, including a major organisational restructuring, and a substantial operational and financial turnaround.
While DHT will miss David’s leadership from the Chair, the Board is grateful not to be saying goodbye. His wisdom and experience will remain available as a Trustee and now, as the Trust’s first Chair Emeritus. This honorific is a small token of DHT’s immense respect and a permanent recognition of the indelible mark he has left on Dartington.
Commenting on the Board changes, Robert Fedder, interim CEO of DHT said: “David, on behalf of every single member of the Board and the entire Dartington Hall Trust family, thank you: for your exceptional leadership, your steadfast dedication, and your profound legacy.
“We look forward to continuing to benefit from your counsel and to working with David Buchler, a critical early adviser to the turnaround, as an excellent new Chair now holding the torch of recovery.”
