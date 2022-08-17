Accident investigation currently blocking the A38

Wednesday 17th August 2022 10:50 am
Police man
(Stock image )

Investigation work for an earlier accident is blocking the A38 eastbound near Smithaleigh.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike and the road is closed from B3416 Deep Lane Junction, Plympton to B3213 at Ivybridge.

The accident happened around 9am this morning.

