Accident investigation currently blocking the A38
Wednesday 17th August 2022 10:50 am
Investigation work for an earlier accident is blocking the A38 eastbound near Smithaleigh.
The collision involved a car and a motorbike and the road is closed from B3416 Deep Lane Junction, Plympton to B3213 at Ivybridge.
The accident happened around 9am this morning.
