After sixteen years of planning, construction is now underway on an new community-led development of 39 affordable, highly energy-efficient homes in Dartington.
Housing association Aster Group has partnered with Transition Homes Community Land Trust (THCLT), to deliver the homes, which will only be available to people from Dartington and adjacent parishes, or those with a strong connection to the area.
Located at Clay Park, the mix of one-bed flats, studios, and one, two, three and four-bedroom houses will all be available for social rent. Delivered to the highest energy efficiency rating, EPC A, the homes will have air source heat pumps and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels to help customers with their energy consumption. Transition Homes CLT will own the freehold, and Aster will manage and maintain the homes.
Established in 2010, the CLT is made up of a group of dedicated local volunteers focused on delivering genuinely affordable homes for their community. Commenting on the milestone moment of construction starting, Laura Keely, Trustee from Transition Homes CLT, said: “We’re very glad to see the foundations being built for 39 affordable and sustainable homes. This has been a long road - through the pandemic, subsequent price rises and then economic storms. Recently, working in partnership with Aster has meant that all the homes will be for social rent, something that is sorely needed in South Hams. Aster aligns with our original vision and we are grateful to them and to our allies in local government who have helped us get here.”
Aster Group, the leading housing association provider of CLT partnerships, helped to finalise the land contract at the end of 2024. Alongside the homes, Aster will also deliver a play structure for the local community to enjoy and the CLT, working with residents, intends to deliver additional facilities for the community after the homes are occupied including allotments, an orchard, and a community building.
Commenting on spades finally getting into the ground, Amanda Williams, Aster’s Chief Investment Officer, said: “Delivering housing can be challenging, and doing so as a volunteer-led organisation demands extraordinary resilience, vision, and commitment. The Transition Homes team’s dedication to building a sustainable, community-rooted development is truly commendable.
The development will be built with funding from Homes England, the government’s housing agency’s Social and Affordable Housing Programme. As part of its drive to create lower cost homes for its communities and help make the innovative scheme a reality, South Hams District Council also invested £623K into the homes.
Commenting on the development, Councillor Denise O’Callaghan, Lead Member for Housing at South Hams District Council, said: “It’s great to see this important development moving forward. Housing is our top priority, and we’re proud to have invested in a scheme that reflects our ambitions to provide genuinely affordable housing for local people.”
Devon-based Clayewater Homes is the building contractor for the scheme. Managing Director, Brian Webber, said: “Clayewater Homes is delighted to be involved with this scheme with both Aster and Transition Homes CLT. We have been developing a very positive partnership with Aster and alongside our partners we aim to create high quality, sustainable homes in a great location for future residents to enjoy.”
The new homes will be allocated to those registered with Devon Home Choice.
