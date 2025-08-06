Established in 2010, the CLT is made up of a group of dedicated local volunteers focused on delivering genuinely affordable homes for their community. Commenting on the milestone moment of construction starting, Laura Keely, Trustee from Transition Homes CLT, said: “We’re very glad to see the foundations being built for 39 affordable and sustainable homes. This has been a long road - through the pandemic, subsequent price rises and then economic storms. Recently, working in partnership with Aster has meant that all the homes will be for social rent, something that is sorely needed in South Hams. Aster aligns with our original vision and we are grateful to them and to our allies in local government who have helped us get here.”