Amrit and Jenny Madhoo met as students in London before moving to Aberdeen for Amrit’s work in the oil industry and then looking for a complete change of scene moved down to the South Hams to buy the South Devon Chili Farm.
Amrit takes up the story: “We took on the farm in June 2022, so it's been just over three years.
“We inherited all the staff members and all the wares that existed on site and then we added to it. “
“I think we've increased growing capacity for the nursery by 100 per cent
It's been around since 2003 and we expanded the growing capacity a lot to grow more plants for sale and then for more plants for ourselves to harvest.”
The farm harvested almost five million tons of chilies last year which Amrit put into perspective:
”One Scotch Bonnet Habanero-type chilli weighs probably 5-10 grams and we harvest five tonnes of that throughout the season.
“We grow commercially, for fruit about 42 varieties and for seeds about 120.
“They range from Pimentos de Padron, Tapas peppers, all the way through to Carolina Reaper, which was hottest in the world two years ago.
“It got beat by Ed Currie the guy who bred the Carolina Reaper, then bred one that is even hotter, Pepper X, but he hasn't released seeds to the market.”
50 per cent of the products are sold as wholesale to trade customers and the other 50 per cent is sold direct to customers online.
The whole site is about 10 acres and about five acres are actively used with eight tunnels,
The rest is fields that they leave for wildlife and they plan to put more poly-tunnels when they can afford it.
Amrit continued: “We’d like to breed our own chilli varieties.
“We've seen some interesting genetics in some of our crop tunnels but the growing game for breeding your own chilies is a long one.
“We've done a few crossbred breeds this year, which we'll collect seeds from and then grow those next year, see if the varieties are what we're expecting and then grow it out every year after that, before we can release it.
Apart from that, we want to keep making new products with my Caribbean heritage, so more tropical flavours, that are unique to us in the Caribbean.
Over a year or so, we released a mango chilli sauce and a ginger and lime chilli chocolate. “Phenomenally good. I mean, if you like ginger and lime and those flavours, you bite a piece of that ginger and lime chocolate, you won't believe how good it is.
“We have just launched the Manzanilla Tropical Chilli Jam named after a famous beach in Trinidad and Tobago.
“It's your quintessential palm tree-lined shore. pristine sands and it's a beach where we would go as as kids and we would take pineapples there and you know have family gatherings on that beach “That's where the inspiration come came from to make this tropical chilli jam named after Manzanillina.
Finally Amrit has just taken part in recording a CBeebies show,
The title is under wraps but it involves him teaching children how to grow chilies.
