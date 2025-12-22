South Hams livestock farmers are set to benefit from stronger protections as the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act – sponsored by Aphra Brandreth MP and Baroness Thérèse Coffey – receives Royal Assent.
This landmark legislation will help safeguard livestock from dog attacks by giving the police greater enforcement powers, increasing penalties and ensuring justice for farmers whose animals suffer from dog attacks.
The NFU has been carrying out a targeted campaign to secure this change since 20191. Following the withdrawal of the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill in 2023, the NFU launched an open letter to government, signed by more than 10,000 people, calling for urgent action to strengthen the bill. Today’s announcement marks the culmination of years of persistence, collaboration and public support.
The new amendment empowers police to take advantage of the technological and scientific advancements that have been made since it was first passed into law in 19532. This includes allowing them to take DNA samples or mouth impressions from dogs they suspect of worrying livestock and where there is nobody present to accept responsibility of the dog, as well as ensuring offenders can be ordered by the courts to pay the costs incurred by seizing and detaining a dog.
Crucially, the new police powers can also be used to investigate incidents of livestock worrying that happened before the Bill was passed into law.
NFU Vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “This is a huge victory for the farming community and a moment of real relief for livestock keepers across the country.
“Attacks by dogs on livestock have devastating impacts on farmers, their families and their animals and we have consistently called for stronger protections to tackle this issue. That’s why the NFU has long called for tougher laws to reflect the seriousness of this crime, including wider powers for police and increased penalties for irresponsible dog ownership.
