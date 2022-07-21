After the heat comes more thunderstorms – Yellow Warning issued

AFTER the extreme heat, thunderstorms are on their way to Devon and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning.

The warning covers all of Devon from 10am to 10pm tomorrow, Friday.

A Met Office spokesperson warned: ‘A few places could see slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms during Friday.

‘While some areas will remain dry, slow moving, heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop from mid to late morning, likely peaking during the afternoon and early evening before decaying later.

‘Where thunderstorms do occur, 20-25 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour, and 40-50 mm could fall in two or three hours.