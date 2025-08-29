Age Concern UK has confirmed receipt of Salcombe Town Council’s letter urging the charity to reconsider plans to explore selling Woodcot, the landmark residential home for older people on Cliff Road.
The Council addressed its letter to Age UK, its senior directors and trustees, and also shared it with the Charity Commission, elected representatives, the South Hams Society and churches of the Seaside Parish, citing the high level of public concern.
Woodcot was gifted in 1969 by Elizabeth Jennings for use as a residential home for older people, with a covenant ensuring it could not be used for any other purpose.
Since Age UK announced it is exploring options for Woodcot’s sale, there has been a strong public reaction. Nearly 2,500 people have signed an online petition calling on the charity to respect the donor’s original intent.
Residents have expressed concerns about: · Older tenants losing their long-term homes · The loss of Woodcot’s use as a residential home for older people · Loss of regular public access to and enjoyment of Woodcot’s gardens · The detrimental impact on Salcombe if this extensive green space were developed · Monetising Elizabeth Jennings’ generous gift by selling Woodcot to generate a windfall profit of several million pounds that will not benefit Salcombe or its community
The Town Council said it is particularly concerned that Age UK’s decision not to re-let vacant rooms has weakened Woodcot’s financial viability, leaving only six tenants. It has requested detailed financial accounts from Age UK to better understand the situation.
The Council has also urged that, if Age UK no longer wishes to use Woodcot as a residential home for older people, it should transfer the property to another charity or charities willing to do so. It has further proposed that a material part of Woodcot’s grounds be gifted in perpetuity for community and public use, ensuring continued access to gardens and woodland in the heart of Salcombe.
Woodcot’s future, the Council says, is directly linked to its Strategic Plan 2025–2027, which prioritises Keeping Salcombe Special, Community Facilities and Assets, Care for our Environment, and Partnerships.
A Town Council spokesperson said: “Woodcot was a gift to charity. We ask Age UK to respect the covenant, listen to the community, and work to find a constructive solution that safeguards Woodcot’s future.” The Council added that it looks forward to Age UK’s considered response.
In a response to South Hams Newspapers, a spokesperson for Age UK said: “We can confirm that, sadly, we’ve made the hard decision to explore selling Woodcot.
Since the property was transferred to Help the Aged, it has been used solely as a rental property for older people, and there are currently six tenants. Age UK provides support for property maintenance and management, but no other services are provided as tenants are fully independent. It is not a care home or sheltered accommodation.
“We’re looking into a number of things before a final decision about a sale is made, and therefore do not expect anything to happen until 2026 at the earliest. No notice to terminate any tenancies has been given.
“The costs of the day-to-day maintenance of both the house and the grounds, ensuring that its listed status is respected, coupled with the essential requirement for major works to continue to make it a safe and accessible rental environment for our tenants, are just not feasible. Unfortunately, in these challenging financial times, the charity cannot justify the additional expenditure required.
“We decided to speak to the tenants and let other key people in Salcombe know at this very early stage because we thought it important to be transparent about our thinking. However, doing this early does mean that, unfortunately, we don’t have a lot more information or answers to questions at this stage. We’re committed to communicating with and supporting tenants through this difficult time.
“We understand that the property is much loved locally and that different views and beliefs have developed over time about the nature of the transfer of Woodcot to us and the role of the property in the community. However, many of these aren’t founded.
“The transfer of the property to Help the Aged did not include any restrictions which would stop it from being sold or which required Help the Aged as a charity to run it as a residential home for older people.
“All charities have a legal responsibility to ensure they are making the best use of all the funds and resources available to them to deliver their charitable objectives, and that’s why we believe it is right for us to explore a sale.”
When asked if Age UK would consult with the Town Council and members of the public, they responded: “We are committed to engaging with the local community, including the Town Council, as and when there is anything to update.”
