This October, hundreds of women will step out in solidarity for Warrior Women Walk 2025 — a bold outdoor challenge organised by local charity Trevi, dedicated to supporting women in recovery from trauma, addiction, and abuse.
Now in its fourth year, the women-only walk is more than a fundraising event - it’s a rallying cry for dignity, justice, and freedom. Many of the women Trevi supports are navigating the long-term impact of domestic abuse and the justice system. For them, this walk is not just symbolic.
“Warrior Women Walk isn’t about physical endurance,” says CEO Amanda Greenwood. “It’s about courage, community, and reclaiming power. Many of the women walking have already faced unimaginable battles. This event celebrates how far they’ve come and invites others to stand with them.”
Taking place on 12 October, the event follows a 10K circular route across Burrator, Dartmoor, with participants walking alongside survivors, Trevi staff, volunteers, and corporate partners - including official sponsors, Plymouth Citybus, part of the GoAhead group.
Trevi is a nationally respected and award-winning women’s charity with a mission to help women move from ‘surviving to thriving,’
The walk also brings together women connected to Trevi’s services - Jasmine Mother & Child, Daffodil Family Centre, Blossom Women’s House and Sunflower Women’s Centre - as well as allies, funders, and community champions.
This year’s event aims to raise over £50,000 to fund trauma-informed services for women dealing with addiction, domestic abuse, and criminal justice involvement. All proceeds will go directly towards frontline support that helps women heal, rebuild, and lead safe, independent lives.
To sign up for the walk, or to make a donation visit Trevi’s website. To sponsor the event or gift supplies, contact: [email protected]
